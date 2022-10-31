Perrie Edwards has reportedly started a property business named after her son.

The Little Mix singer, 29, is said to be helming Paxel Properties, thought to be a pun on her son Axel’s name, according to The Sun.

A source told the publication on Monday night (31.10.22) she has taken it on as a “side hustle” along with launching her clothing brand Disora.

The insider said: “Perrie is no stranger to hard graft and she loves to be busy.

“She is business savvy and created the property business earlier this year.

“The company allows her to flip properties and sell them for a profit, which can be a lucrative business.

“There is a lot of money in property and Perrie really has her head screwed on.”

Perrie is engaged to Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, 29, with whom she shares 13-month-old son Alex.

Her bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s footballer fiancé Andre Grey, 31, is also in property.

His company G A Organisations Ltd, started this year, focuses on fixing up old houses.

Perrie is also working on expanding her musical range, and told Official Charts this month about experimenting in the studio: “It’s all going really well, I’m just having so much fun experimenting with different sounds. It’s just really good.

“I’m so lucky, I’m working with such amazing people. I’m really grateful.

“It’s just music that I love to make. I want to make music that I love.”