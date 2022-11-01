Elon Musk is said to have formally announced he will be chief executive officer of Twitter.

The Sun Online reported on Monday night (31.10.22) he made the declaration in a filing following his $44 billion buy-up of the company.

It also comes after the Tesla billionaire, 51, fired former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and other top officials, and changed his bio on the platform to ‘Chief Twit’.

The Sun Online said all previous members of the Twitter board no longer have authority, according to Elon’s Securities and Exchange Commission filing seen by the outlet.

There have also been reports the dad-of-10 is planning widespread staff cuts.

And he is said to be considering charging Twitter users almost $240 a year for a blue tick on their account.

The plan includes raising the verification fee from $4.99 a month to $19.999, with users having 90 days to agree the deal or lose the check mark that confirms their account, tech newsletter Platformer has reported.

While the world’s richest man hasn’t confirmed the reports, he offered a hint about the move on his Twitter account, saying: “The whole verification process is being revamped right now.”

He also flagged a Twitter poll that was launched on Monday (31.10.22) from his associate Jason Calacanis, which asked users how much they would pay for a blue tick per month, with options being $5, $10, $15, or “wouldn’t pay”.

Elon also asked users if he should “bring back Vine”, the video-sharing app seen as a precursor to TikTok but closed in 2016 by Twitter.