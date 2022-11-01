Gwyneth Paltrow’s childhood home is reportedly on the market for $17.5 million.

The 7,000 square foot mansion in Santa Monica, California, was bought by her parents, actress Blythe Danner and the late Hollywood producer Bruce Paltrow in 1976 when she was aged around four.

Built in 1913, the Mail Online reported on Monday (31.10.22) it is nestled in Santa Monica's upscale Gillette Regent Square neighbourhood and comes with six bedrooms.

The outlet said property records show the home was sold in 2006, four years after Gwyneth’s father died from complications of oral cancer and pneumonia, and is currently listed with Robert Lawrence Edie of Compass.

It also comes with a two-story guesthouse that includes a gym, dry sauna, bedroom and office.

Robert said in a listing: “In a market of overbuilt mansions that are undeniably starting to look and feel the same, 2020 Georgina elevates above the competition offering a bespoke and meticulously crafted experience unlike anything I’ve seen in Santa Monica.”

Gwyneth, 50, grew up in the home with her younger brother Jake Paltrow and attended the nearby private school the Crossroads School for Arts and Sciences.

She was 12 when her family moved to a townhouse on New York City’s Upper East Side in 1984, and now lives on the West Coast with her husband Brad Falchuk, 51, and children, Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, whom she shares with her Coldplay frontman ex Chris Martin.