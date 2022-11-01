Carmella has been treated for an ectopic pregnancy weeks after suffering a miscarriage.

The WWE superstar - who is married to 'Monday Night Raw' commentator Corey Graves - revealed the heartbreaking news in a candid social media post after undergoing treatment on Monday (31.10.22), which also marked the end of Infant Loss Awareness Month.

In a lengthy Instagram post, she wrote: "I’ve gone back and forth with myself about posting this because I’m not looking for any sort of sympathy, but since today is the last day of Infant Loss Awareness month, I wanted to share my story.

"Today, I was treated for an ectopic pregnancy. I never thought something like this would happen to me, especially after suffering from an early miscarriage in September.

"Nothing can prepare you for this news after getting a positive pregnancy test. I was cautiously optimistic this time around after the early loss I had already experienced, but was hoping for the best."

The 35-year-old wrestler - whose real name is Leah Van Dale - spent 12 hours in the emergency room over the weekend after being trouble by "some sharp pains" on her left side.

She underwent "several tests and ultrasounds" before receiving the "devastating news" that she was dealing with "an abnormal pregnancy".

She continued: "The reason I’m sharing all of this is because in the moment it feels so isolating. Why doesn’t anyone ever talk about this?"

Carmella was inspired to open up about her situation by comedian Iliza, who candidly addressed her own miscarriage in her recent stand-up special and has urged fans to talk about the subject to help other women.

The star added: "I want to do the same. I’m part of this statistic and it’s happening to me.

"Again, I’m not looking for sympathy, I know I’ll eventually recover from all of this mentally, physically and emotionally.

"For anyone dealing with ANY type of pregnancy loss, I want you to know your feelings and emotions are valid, there is NOTHING wrong with you and you are not alone."