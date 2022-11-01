Sandra Oh has been cast in 'Can I Get a Witness'.

The 'Killing Eve' star is to reunite with director Ann Marie Fleming on the upcoming sci-fi thriller.

The movie is currently in development and is among four new projects being launched at this week's American Film Market by the Canadian company Mongrel International.

'Can I Get a Witness' is set in the near future and takes place in a reality where, in order to save the planet, "death is everyone's job."

50-year-olds are making the sacrifice while teenage artists have to document it.

Eric Mussolum and Jayme Pfahl are producers on the film while Fleming has penned the script.

Oh and Fleming have previously collaborated on the award-winning 2016 animated flick 'Window Horses'.

Meanwhile, Sandra revealed that she was "proud to represent" Canada at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

The 51-year-old star was present at Westminster Abbey for the late British monarch's funeral service in September along with fellow Canadians – singer Gregory Charles and Olympic swimmer Mark Tewkesbury.

Sharing photos from the day on Instagram, Sandra wrote: "Proud to represent CA w/ my fellow Order of Canada Valour recipients @gregorycharlesofficiel @marktewks @palmerlp26 at Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II funeral at Westminster Abbey today,

"Thank you @karenclarkson @tahira_makeup @stefanbertin."

Sandra was named as an officer of the Order of Canada following her starring role in 'Killing Eve'. She was joined at the funeral by her country's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, while a number of current and former governors and leaders were also in attendance.