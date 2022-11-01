Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox "don't fight" over spending time with their kids.

The 49-year-old actor was married to model Megan, 36, from 2010 until 2021 and has children Noah, 10, Bodhi, eight, and six-year-old Journey with her but insisted since their divorce they are managing to co-parent "really well" together and are "open to change" with their schedules.

He said: "We co-parent really well together. And we don't fight over time with the kids. We try and alternate holidays between Christmas Day, Christmas Eve. But we're open to things changing. I'm very aware of—and so is she—that our schedules are insane. So when we do get time, cherish it. It's an amazing thing and we support the other parent having time."

The former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star - who also has 20-year-old son Kassius with ex-partner Vanessa Marcil as well as four-month old son Zane with girlfriend and 'Dancing with the Stars' pro Sharna Burgess - went on to claim that couples who split often "make the mistake" of going their separate ways without considering the effect it wil have on their children.

He told E! News: "People make the mistake of going into separation, worrying about not affecting the kids. But I don't think that's possible. I don't think it's possible to separate and have it not affect the kids."

Meanwhile, Brian added that it would be "amazing" for Megan - who is now engaged to rapper Machine Gun Kelly - to have another child because the kids are already "obsessed" with their half-brother Zane.

He said: "I think that'd be amazing. They are absolutely obsessed with Zane and so it'd be the same for them with her. And the reality is that it's I think it's difficult for them leaving and going over to her house because they miss him so much so to be able to go over to her house and have the same experience. There's something cool there."