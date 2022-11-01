Kylie Jenner is "standing by" Travis Scott amid rumours he has cheated on her.

The 25-year-old reality star has been in an on/off relationship with rapper Travis, 31 since 2017 and has four-year-old daughter Stormi and an eight-month-old son - whose name has not been released publicly - with him, but despite recent reports he has been unfaithful to her on a regular basis, she is said to still be "confident" about their romance.

A source said: "Kylie is staying strong [amid the cheating allegations]. She is standing by her man. There are a lot of people trying to tear them apart, but they know the truth about their relationship and are confident in what they have."

The insider went on to add that 'SICKO MODE' rapper is "100 percent present" for his family and that 'The Kardashians' star would never let any sort of allegations "affect" life for herself and her children.

The source told UsWeekly: "Travis is 100 percent present for his family. He is by Kylie and the kids’ side whenever he’s not working. Kylie is always looking out for her kids’ best interest and wouldn’t let something like cheating allegations affect her life in a big way."

Travis initially came under fire in October when his ex-girlfriend Rojean Kar alleged that "everyone" is aware that they have been seeing each other in recent times and that he "cheats" on 'The Kardashians' star "every single night" and that she had spent Valentine's Day with him.

She said: "Saying you don't know me and you've never once been with me when you've definitely been with me, when f****** everybody's seen you

with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me, come on! Come on, Sir. This Valentine's Day, I saw you. I ran out the door and you had

every single girl I know blowing me up, like, 'Trav's asking for you, come back.' Are we pretending that didn't happen too? Like, come on. You cheat on that b****every single f****** night. The whole f****** city sees it!"