Heidi Klum spent "a few months" making her giant earthworm Halloween costume.

The 49-year-old model is known for her outrageous outfits this time of year, and she pulled out all the stops on Monday night (31.10.22) as her annual party returned after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This time, Heidi dressed up as a huge earthworm on a fishing hook as she wriggled on the floor at the star studded event.

Her husband Tom Kaulitz got involved too, turning the outfit into a couples costume as he dressed up as a fisherman who hooked her and lost his eye in the process.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Heidi revealed: "You know what they say, the early beard catches the worm? I'm the worm!

"[This costume] took a very long time. It took a few months to build this, I had a few fittings."

Heidi revealed there were "a lot of people" involved in not only fitting the outfit, but bringing the idea to life.

She added: "There were a lot of people there. They had to build this piece before. I think that was the hardest thing to do - and then, I guess, to match my face in it.

"I feel very claustrophobic in here."

The star - who admitted she could "only walk very, very slowly" in the full body outfit, which kept her limbs tightly wrapped - admitted she initially wanted to wear a tree costume but her husband Tom wasn't convinced.

She explained: "I just thought of some random thing. Last year, I wanted to be a tree but then he thought that was difficult to do, so I started thinking outside the box."

And when asked why she decided to go for a full body spray tan under the costume, the couple joked it was for Tom's benefit later in the night.

Heidi quipped: "I had to make sure I look good underneath, right? Right Tom?"

