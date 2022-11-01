Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has reiterated that there are no plans for 'Call of Duty' to leave PlayStation.

The gaming executive has insisted that "as long as there’s a PlayStation out there to ship to, our intent is that we’ll continue to ship Call of Duty on PlayStation."

Speaking on 'Same Brain', he said: “We’re not taking Call of Duty from PlayStation … That’s not our intent.

“Our intent is not to do that and as long as there’s a PlayStation out there to ship to, our intent is that we’ll continue to ship Call of Duty on PlayStation – similar to what we’ve done with Minecraft since we owned that.

“We’ve expanded the places where people can play Minecraft, we haven’t reduced the places. And it’s been good, it’s been good for the Minecraft community – in my opinion – and we want to do the same when we think where Call of Duty can go over the years.”

Spencer penned a letter to PlayStation president Jim Ryan pledging to keep 'Call of Duty' on the PlayStation for "several years" to come.

The letter was sent earlier this year, with Spencer officially putting the promise in writing.

The promise came as regulators expressed their concerns about Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard

Spencer said: "In January, we provided a signed agreement to Sony to guarantee Call of Duty on PlayStation, with feature and content parity, for at least several more years beyond the current Sony contract, an offer that goes well beyond typical gaming industry agreements."

The company argued the purchase is for their expertise within the mobile game sphere and denied prohibiting titles like ‘Call of Duty’ from other consoles, such as Sony’s PlayStation.