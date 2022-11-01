Elon Musk wore a red Samurai-style costume reportedly worth $7,500 for Heidi Klum's Halloween party.

The 51-year-old billionaire - who completed his $44 billion takeover of the platform last week - appeared to be in good spirits as he arrived at the star studded party in New York City on Monday night (31.10.22).

Elon was spotted with his mother Maye at the event, and shared some pictures in a Twitter thread simply captioned: "Halloween with my mom."

His outfit appears to be the Devil's Champion - Leather Armour set from high end NYC costume store Abracadabra.

According to the store's website, the set retails for $7,500, and there is currently one on left in stock.

Before the sale of Twitter was finalised on 27 October, the Tesla boss shared his vision for the social media platform.

In a message titled ‘Dear Twitter Advertisers’, he tweeted: "The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilisation to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence."

Elon also warned there is a huge danger social media will splinter into far right-wing and far left-wing echo chambers that could divide society.

He continued: "In the relentless pursuit of clicks, much of traditional media has fuelled and catered to those polarised extremes, as they believe that is what brings in the money, but, in doing so, the opportunity for dialogue is lost.

"Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!

"In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preferences, just as you can choose, for example, to see movies or play video games ranging from all ages to mature."