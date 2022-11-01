Netflix has acquired 'Cozy Grove' and 'Alphabear' developer Spry Fox.

The streaming giant has added a sixth internal studio in a bid to "help accelerate our creative development in another beloved genre and add to the growing variety of Netflix's games catalog that will have something for everyone."

Spry Fox CEO David Edery has reassured gamers that it is still committed to delivering 'Cozy Grove 2' and a mystery "larger, non-violent MMO".

He said of the acquisition in a blog post: "We can continue making the games that we were already making and wanted to make, but with more support and resources to make those games better and bring them to more people around the world.

"We can stop stressing about how our games generate profit on our games and instead focus exclusively on making them as enjoyable and fulfilling to our players as possible. We can collaborate with other creative people within Netflix to hopefully get better at what we do and how we do it."

Netflix has a number of games in development with various studios and a partnership with Ubisoft.

Netflix also acquired the likes of Night School Studio, Next Games, and Boss Fight Entertainment.

Meanwhile, it was reported this week that Gaming is to get its own tab on TikTok.

According to a report by the Financial Times, there will be a channel accessible on the homepage of the video-sharing app, “where ads can be served and users can pay for additional content."

Little else is known at this time, however, a TikTok Made Me Play It event takes place on Wednesday (02.11.22), with Electronic Arts and 2K Games involved.

A description teased: “The future of gaming is here. Join us to discover why TikTok is the gaming industry’s number one gateway to growth.”

Assaf Sagy was unveiled as TikTok’s new head of global gaming last month.

Sagy said in a statement: “TikTok and gaming were made for each other.

“TikTok has far shown its value in helping consumers discover what’s fun, valuable, and popular. I look forward to working closely with all gaming companies globally to help make TikTok a central foundation in your marketing strategies.”