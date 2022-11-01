Olivia Cooke adores the Savage x Fenty body acceptance “ethos”.

The ‘House of the Dragon’ star - who is a model for the Rihanna-helmed lingerie brand - appreciates the way they create items that ‘adorn and enhance” people’s bodies.

The 28-year-old actress told British Vogue: “I love the Fenty ethos that all bodies are beautiful.”

“Having garments that adorn and enhance, not mask, makes you feel sexy and playful – who knew full-body fishnet stockings could look so good?”

Olivia admitted the supportive shoot - that included a background soundtrack of Kylie Minogue’s greatest hits - “didn’t really feel like lingerie modelling”.

She said: “It didn’t really feel like lingerie modelling – it felt like any other shoot where you’re forced to be more of a physical embodiment of yourself. The team were such champions behind the monitors – I need that in my life 24/7!”

The former ‘Bates Motel’ star - who was named as a model early last month - remarked how she “would jump off a cliff’ for the ‘Umbrella’ hitmaker when she got the gig.

On a selection of sexy snaps of her wearing the wares, Olivia wrote on Instagram: “Would jump off a cliff for Rihanna so this felt like a better option.”

The announcement came mere days after the ‘Slow Horses’ star shared about her “full mental breakdown” she had at 22 after filming ‘Thoroughbreds’ and ‘Ready Player One’ int such quick succession.

Olivia said: “It was bad. Awful, actually.”

“It was a big old lovely cocktail. Being homesick and not knowing it, having not stopped since I was 18, being on my own for large swathes of time.”