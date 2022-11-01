Vanessa Kirby loves 60s "style queens" icons like Bridget Bardot and Catherine Deneuve.

The ex ‘The Crown’ star also named ‘The Birds’ star Tippi Hedren and ‘A Woman Under The Influence’ star Gena Rowlands as “inspiring” to her own sense of fashion.

The 34-year-old actress told BAAZAR.com: “All the '60s actresses, and the ones whose spirit and essence I find most inspiring—Gena Rowlands, Tippi Hedren, Brigitte Bardot, Catherine Deneuve—they're the real style queens. The Grain de Café collection was designed in 1938 by the incredible Jeanne Touissant, and became particularly popular in the '50s and '60s, so you can really feel the history of it all.”

Vanessa - while reflecting on how her fashion sense has changed - acknowledged she loves “structured lines” when putting a look together while naming some of the fashion houses she loves, such as Givenchy, Valentino and Alexander McQueen.

She said: “Well, I like a sort of strong femininity, so I always like suits and more structured lines and [that] is why I love Valentino, McQueen and Givenchy; they embody femininity with color and strength.

The ‘About Time’ star likes to work with brands with creative directors - such as McQueen’s Sarah Burton, Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli and Schiaparelli’s Daniel Rosebury - she feels “drawn to”.

“I am so drawn to the designers, and deeply inspired by them, both as people and as artists. Sarah Burton and Pierpaolo Piccioli I absolutely love. I also adore Daniel Roseberry and what he is doing with Schiaparelli, as well as Matthew Williams at Givenchy.”

The Oscar nominee - despite her credentials - however has “never considered” herself to be “fashionable”.

Vanessa said: “I think it hugely influences how you feel. I've never considered myself at all fashionable, but I do know when you wear pieces—no matter how old or simple, in my case—that you love or that make you feel great, it's a beautiful thing.”