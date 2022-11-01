Kerry Katona and her fiance Ryan Mahoney want to "move house and get married" before having a child via surrogate.

The former Atomic Kitten star revealed last week she had started the process of freezing her eggs and shared the "good news" that she has eight spare eggs, but the couple want to get hitched and settled into their marital home before they add to the family.

Kerry already has Molly, 21, Lilly-Sue, 19, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 15, and Max, 14, with second spouse Mark Croft and Dylan Jorge, eight, with late third husband George Kay.

Writing in her new! magazine column, the 42-year-old star said: "I’ve been with Ryan for five years now and I haven’t got pregnant naturally.

I don’t want to carry any more children because I nearly died when I gave birth to DJ. But I don’t want to rob Ryan of being a dad with me. It’s what we both want. So, we’re deciding to go down the route of surrogacy.

"We’ve been thinking of this for a while but we’ve just been waiting for the right time to start. The kids know. I’m not getting any younger, so it’s a bit of a rush.

"We went to Pall Mall Medical, which offers fertility services. I got my eggs tested and I’ve got eight spares, which is really good news. Ryan also did his sperm sample yesterday, so we’re waiting to get the results from that.

"The next stage will be a meeting with the consultants to find out what we do next! We don’t want it to all be happening right this second but we’re making sure we have our embryos so we do have the option to go down this route.

"We’d like to move house first and get married."