Russell Crowe is not married to Britney Theriot.

The 58-year-old actor - who was married to actress Danielle Spencer, 57, from 2003 until 2018 and has Charles, 18, and Tennyson, 16, with her - has been dating Britney, 39, since 2020 and is said to have denied recent reports that the pair had secretly tied the knot last month by sending a text message to radio host Erin Molan.

Speaking on the 2Day FM breakfast show 'Hughesy, Ed Erin' on Tuesday (01.11.22), Erin said: "[He texted me] Yeah, good guess. We are not married.'. Yeah, they are not married and I said 'Lucky he is funny, that Hughesy, I will clear it all up for you.'"

In October, 'Broken City' actress Britney was said to have been spotted leaving a hotel in Italy wearing a ring on her finger, and while she was said to look "very happy", would not explain why she was wearing the piece of jewellery.

At the time, a source said: "Britney made no effort to hide [the ring]. But she also wouldn’t elaborate on it. It was clear that she is very happy though – she has a real glow about her."

Just days earlier, Britney had made her debut on the red carpet alongside the 'Les Miserables' star at the premiere of his new movie 'Poker Face' in Rome and he was said to be "thrilled" to have her next to him at the glitzy event.

A witness said: "Russell looked thrilled to go public with Britney by his side."

What's more, in July, Russell had been spotted shopping for a ring and a source alleged that a wedding had been on the cards"for a while” and that Britney was "everything" he had been looking for in a partner.

A source said: "He’s been telling friends since he met Britney that she’s different. She is loyal, fun and beautiful – everything he wanted in a companion.