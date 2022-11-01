Russell Crowe is not married to Britney Theriot

Published
2022/11/01 15:00 (GMT)

Russell Crowe is not married to Britney Theriot.

The 58-year-old actor - who was married to actress Danielle Spencer, 57, from 2003 until 2018 and has Charles, 18, and Tennyson, 16, with her - has been dating Britney, 39, since 2020 and is said to have denied recent reports that the pair had secretly tied the knot last month by sending a text message to radio host Erin Molan.

Speaking on the 2Day FM breakfast show 'Hughesy, Ed Erin' on Tuesday (01.11.22), Erin said: "[He texted me] Yeah, good guess. We are not married.'. Yeah, they are not married and I said 'Lucky he is funny, that Hughesy, I will clear it all up for you.'"

In October, 'Broken City' actress Britney was said to have been spotted leaving a hotel in Italy wearing a ring on her finger, and while she was said to look "very happy", would not explain why she was wearing the piece of jewellery.

At the time, a source said: "Britney made no effort to hide [the ring]. But she also wouldn’t elaborate on it. It was clear that she is very happy though – she has a real glow about her."

Just days earlier, Britney had made her debut on the red carpet alongside the 'Les Miserables' star at the premiere of his new movie 'Poker Face' in Rome and he was said to be "thrilled" to have her next to him at the glitzy event.

A witness said: "Russell looked thrilled to go public with Britney by his side."

What's more, in July, Russell had been spotted shopping for a ring and a source alleged that a wedding had been on the cards"for a while” and that Britney was "everything" he had been looking for in a partner.

A source said: "He’s been telling friends since he met Britney that she’s different. She is loyal, fun and beautiful – everything he wanted in a companion.

© BANG Media International

russellcrowe britneytheriot erinmolan daniellespencer charlesspencercrowe

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Lindsay Lohan collects purses and 'vintage clothing'
Michelle Williams has given birth
Harry Styles tops Heat Rich List 2022
Kerry Katona wants to get married and move house before adding to brood

Recommended