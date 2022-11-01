Lindsay Lohan collects purses and “vintage clothing”.

The ‘Mean Girls’ star revealed she “used to be impulsive” when out adding to her wardrobe but as she has grown older she is more thoughtful when making a purchase.

After being asked if collect anything as a hobby, the 36-year-old actress told Cosmopolitan magazine: “Purses. Vintage clothing. And vintage jewelry too, actually. If I see something, I’ll wait on it, and if I keep thinking about it a week, two weeks, three weeks later, then I will go get it. So I’m actually really good. I used to be like, get it right away. I used to be impulsive. I’m not anymore.

Lindsay says she was 16-years-old when she first tried out fake tan for her album, ‘Confessions’.

She said: “I think it might have been for 'Confessions'. 'Mean Girls' was after, then we did 'SNL' and all that.”

The ‘Freaky Friday’ star is also “big on non intrusive facial experiences”.

Lindsay said: “I’m big on non intrusive facial experiences, anything I can do. I love lasers. I just started Morpheus8, which I’m obsessed with.”

The former child star admitted the “trick” for avoiding the pain is putting on numbing cream an hour before the procedure.

Lindsay said: “Here’s the trick: You have to ask them to give you the numbing cream ahead of time and put it on yourself at home an hour before you go.”

The ‘Falling for Christmas’ star admitted living in the social media age means people “don’t know” the full picture.

Lindsay said: “Right, because we only ever know what we see on the screen. We don’t know what’s happening behind it.”

Lindsay thinks social media can be good because in her 00s heyday she - and her contemporaries such as Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and other starlets -couldn’t “control our own narrative”.

Lindsay said: “I don’t even know. There’s too much of it. No, it is nice. Because now I feel like…when I first started out in the business, none of us had a say in how to control our own narrative. There were paparazzi pictures, and then people ran with it. So I think it’s really good that in this day and age, people can say who they are and who they want to be. And I admire and appreciate that. I’m a little jealous because I didn’t have that. But I think it moves really fast and I just try to keep up as best I can. And I check everything before I post it. I’ll send it to people. Because you have to.”