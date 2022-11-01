Peter Andre doesn't want a party for his 50th.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker - who has Amelia, eight, and five-year-old Theo with wife Emily, and Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, from his marriage to Katie Price - is due to celebrate the big milestone in February 2023 but just wants to go "somewhere hot" with his family and doesn't need a bash because he doesn't drink anymore.

He said: "I don't want a party at home. I just want to go away with all the kids and Emily and celebrate it

somewhere hot. Emily and I don't drink anymore so we don't need to go to a party place, we just need somewhere that's beautiful and where we can all be together. February's a great time to go to the Caribbean... and that sounds good!"

Meanwhile, the 'Grease' star revealed that for Christmas this year, he and his family are flying out from London to his native Australia to visit his 86-year-old mum Thea - whose health has been in decline in recent years - and has been trying to secure more work Down Under so he can see his parents more often.

He told Woman magazine: "In November I'm shooting a short film over four or five days, then at the end of November, I'm going to Jamaica to finish a feature film I've been working on since last year. Once that's over, in the run up to Christmas, we're all flying to Australia to see Mum

and Dad. Being together is the ultimate Christmas gift. She's OK, but because of her age, her health is declining Next year, I want to go to Australia three or four times to try and create as many memories as I can. We've been speaking to TV companies in Australia to get me more work out there so I can be with Mum and Dad more."