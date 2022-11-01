Shakira is helping her dad with his physiotherapy in hospital.

The singer, 45, posted a video of herself assisting her father William Mebarak Chadid after she announced last week the 91-year-old had been admitted to the Teknon-Quiron clinic in Barcelona.

She captioned the clip: “And life is something that happens between hospital visits, and Halloween costumes.”

A family statement about Willam’s hospitalisation said: “Shakira’s communication team confirms that the singer’s father, William, is hospitalised at the Teknon-Quiron clinic in Barcelona.

“Details about his health condition are confidential, so the family asks for respect at this time while waiting to see his evaluation.”

Shakira has also shared images of her dad with his grandchildren, and said online: “You taught us to get up after every fall and this time we know you will do it again. We love you.”

In the last year, William has contracted Covid, suffered a fall and underwent several surgeries.

Shakira said in June about her dad’s accident: “Guys, I’m getting a lot of messages of concern that I was seen in an ambulance in Barcelona recently.

“I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend... when my dad unfortunately had a bad fall and I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering now.

“Please do send all your best wishes his way and thank you all as always for all of your love and support.”

Shakira – born Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll – is also facing up to eight years in jail if found guilty of an alleged massive £12 million tax fraud, for which she has been ordered to stand trial.

She is charged with defrauding the Spanish treasury out of millions over a three-year period between 2012 and 2014, but strongly protests her innocence.