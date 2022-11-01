Emily Ratajkowski “doesn’t believe in straight people”.

The model, 31, also said she thinks “sexuality is on a sliding scale”, weeks after she appeared to come out as bisexual.

She told Harper’s Bazaar magazn: “I think sexuality is on a sliding scale. I don’t really believe in straight people.”

Emily added about joining in a TikTok trend last month which said women who own a green couch are bisexual: “My girlfriend came over and was like, ‘B****, have you seen the green-couch thing?’ She was laughing at me because my green couch is so big.

“I want to be able to have fun with how I present myself in the world without feeling like I’m a bad feminist or a good feminist.”

She responded to a video on October 10 that asked those who “identify as bisexual” if they “own a green velvet couch”.

Emily, who has filed for divorce from her estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, then showed off her green velvet sofa.

It prompted fans to fill the comments section of her post with congratulations for “coming out” as being attracted to men and women, with many declaring: “Yet another win for the ladies.”

Emily’s apparent admission she was bisexual came as celebrities including Madonna and Shay Mitchell appeared to admit they were part of the LGBT+ community ahead of ‘National Coming Out Day’ on October 11th.

It emerged in September Emily had officially filed for divorce from her 41-year-old ex-husband Sebastian amid allegations he cheated on her.

She lodged a filing to end their four-year marriage at Manhattan’s Supreme Court, after the couple first split in July amidst reports film producer Sebastian, with whom Emily shares 19-month-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear, was a “serial” cheat.

A source close to the model confirmed the split to People in July and said Emily was focused on parenting.

The insider was quoted saying: “They split recently. It was Em’s decision. She is doing OK.

“She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mum.”

Neither Emily nor Sebastian have not yet commented publicly on the state of their relationship.

They married at a New York court on February 23, 2018, with Emily confirming the news with the Instagram post: “Sooo, I have a surprise, I got married today.”

She later said she only took “30 seconds” to decide she wanted to marry the ‘Uncut Gems’ producer.

In October 2020, the pair announced they were expecting their first child together, but Emily declared it was “something a woman does by herself, inside her body, no matter what her circumstances may be”.