Takeoff’s killer is still on the loose, police have confirmed.

Houston officers confirmed in a press conference on Tuesday (01.11.22) they are still hunting for the murderer and urged the public to “step up” with more information to help catch the perpetrator.

Sgt Michael Arrington, lead investigator on the case, said: “We are looking for any information at this time. We know the media has received a lot of phone calls, text messages, tweets, vines, videos. We need all of y’all to send those to us so we can solve this case.

“We want to find justice for this family. They’re going through a lot right now... help us to apprehend and get charges and arrest on the person responsible for the death of Takeoff.”

Page Six reported on Tuesday police chief Troy Finner added he believes the suspect or suspects were guests at a private party attended by Takeoff at the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley.

He said: “What if this was your brother? What if this was your son? Please step up.”

Sgt Arrington confirmed a disagreement was behind the fatal shooting of Takeoff, but a reason for the row was not provided.

Previous reports said a fight had broken out following a game of dice, with police confirming at least two firearms were used in Takeoff’s killing.

Chief Finner also paid tribute to the hip-hop community, stating it gets a “bad name” because of the many rappers who have been killed.

He said: “I know a lot of great people in our hip-hop community and I respect them.

“I’m calling up on everybody, all hip-hop artists, in Houston and around the nation. We’ve got to police ourselves. We all need to stand together and make sure that nobody tears down that industry.”

Before the police press conference, footage of the aftermath of the shooting surfaced on TMZ, showing Takeoff’s Migos uncle and his Migos bandmate Quavo trying to tend to the shooting victim, who appeared bloodied on the floor.

Takeoff was shot around 2.30am local time on Tuesday on a balcony outside the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley, where the rapper had reportedly been playing dice with Quavo.

Police said 40 to 50 guests had been at a private party when someone opened fire, and when officers arrived they found a large crowd and a man with a gunshot wound to the head or neck.

Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said two other people were injured and driven to hospital in private vehicles.

Migos were one of the most influential groups of their generation, scoring hits including ‘Bad’ and ‘Walk It Talk It’.