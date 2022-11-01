Food writer Julie Powell has died aged 49 after suffering a heart attack.

She was famed for her blog about cooking all 524 recipes in Julia Child’s 1961 ‘Mastering the Art of French Cooking: Volume 1’ book in a year, which was turned into the Oscar-nominated ‘Julie and Julia’ film.

Julie died at her home in Olivebridge, New York, on October 26, The New York Times reported on Tuesday. (01.11.22)

Eric Powell told the outlet his wife, whom he married in 1998 after they met in high school, died of cardiac arrest.

Julie was thrust into the spotlight in the early 2000s thanks to her account of her attempt at the feat, with the project establishing her as one of the Internet’s first food bloggers.

She went on to write the book ‘Julie and Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen’ in 2005, which was adapted by Nora Ephron into the ‘Julie and Julia’ film featuring Meryl Streep as Julia Child and Amy Adams as Julie.

Julie, born Julie Foster on April 20, 1973, in Austin, Texas, started blogging about her attempt to cook Julia Child’s recipes in 2002 when she was nearing her 30th birthday.

She mounted the project from her tiny apartment in Long Island City, Queens that she shared with her husband, with the humour in her blogs gaining her legions of fans.

The blog gained hundreds of thousands of views at a time of dial-up Internet connections.

Within a year of launching on Salon.com, it had around 400,000 page views and thousands of readers, with her book on the project selling more than a million copies.