David Beckham wants people to see the “importance” of grassroots football.

The former England captain, 47, spoke on Tuesday night (01.11.22) at Disney+’s exclusive screening in London of ‘Save our Squad with David Beckham’, which launches on the streamer on Wednesday 9 November.

It sees David return to his east London roots to mentor the Westward Boys, a young, grassroots under 14s team who are at the bottom of their league facing relegation.

As he works with the team’s head coaches, the show charts his attempt to turn around the fortunes of the squad.

Following the screening of the first episode of the show, David took part in an on-stage question and answer session alongside Westward Boys players and their coaches to discuss the making of the series and the challenges they faced.

When asked by Q and A host Alex Scott what audiences can expect from the upcoming series, dad-of-four David said: “I wanted people to see how important grassroots football is. It’s all about community, not only just in east London, but across the UK.

“To be part of a team is to be part of a community.”

Co-produced by BAFTA and RTS Award-winning production company Twenty Twenty and Studio 99, the global content and production studio co-founded by David, ‘Save our Squad with David Beckham’ is billed as “a heart-warming series”.

Promotional material for the series says: “David Beckham mentors the young squad, sharing stories from his own playing career which spanned over 20 years and saw him play for some of the most successful clubs in the world, to help them learn valuable lessons about practice, ambition and teamwork.

“Off the pitch, Beckham gets the chance to spend time with players and their families, learning about their lives, hopes and concerns and talking to them about the importance of collaboration, work ethic and community.”