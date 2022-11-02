Sir Paul McCartney has made £1.5 million in a year after investing in fake chicken.

The Beatles legend started investment company MPL Ventures during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has put money into both plant-based food firm TiNDLE and a music tech start-up which worked on ABBA's 'Voyage' album, with both decisions already proving to be successful.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Paul is a man of many talents and his new business is bringing in the big bucks.

“He uses the company to invest cash in growing businesses and it’s working a treat.

“So far he’s used cash to help fund TiNDLE which makes fake chicken in the US and hopes to bring the product to the UK.

“Paul also invested in a British based music tech start-up called Audoo.

“The choices might be a little less traditional than the stock market but it’s paying dividends to Paul.

“His accounts this week showed he has £1.5million in the business now – and it’s all thanks to those clever investments.

“Paul is always looking for the next big thing and he’s off to a strong start.”

Paul and his late wife Linda - who died of cancer in 1998 - became vegetarians in 1975 and she went on to launch the Linda McCartney Foods range, which specialises in vegetarian and vegan items and is still popular now.

The 'Let It Be' singer - who launched the Meat Free Monday campaign back in 2009 to encourage people to ditch animal products from their plates once a week - is proud to have been a pioneer of vegetarianism, which has been adopted by millions around the world.

He said: "It was a joint decision, definitely. We were both quite happy eating meat, because she was a great cook, and we didn't really think about it until we were on the farm one day eating a lamb dinner and both realised that the lambs outside were what we were eating. We didn't like that.

"We said, 'Shall we try going vegetarian?' And actually, it was a very exciting point in our lives, trying to think of what we would have to fill the hole in the middle of the plate.

"Now of course, it's really not difficult at all. You just go down the shops and most places will have great veggie options. It was a joint decision and we never looked back. It was a great thing to do, and it turned out we became part of a vegetarian revolution."