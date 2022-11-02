Lindsay Arnold expecting a daughter

Published
2022/11/02 07:00 (GMT)

Lindsay Arnold is expecting a daughter.

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' professional dancer took to Instagram to reveal she is pregnant with a baby girl, as she shared a video of her and husband Sam Cusick's gender reveal party.

At the bash, the couple were blindfolded and their two-year-old daughter Sage walked out in a pink dress - to signify they are having a girl - and the pair then removed their masks to discover the sex of their unborn baby.

The 28-year-old star wrote: "IT'S A........... GIRL!!!! we are beyond excited to bring another sweet girl into our family and so so happy that Sage will have a sister (sic)"

Lindsay revealed last month that she and Sam were to be parents again.

She said: "Honestly, it still feels a little bit surreal. It's just kind of crazy, but we are so, so happy."

The star also admitted they had been trying for another baby "for a while".

She said: "It was just the best feeling. My husband and I have been trying for a while now. And it's been something that we've known we've wanted so it was just such a huge blessing. We're excited to expand our family.

"I was one million percent convinced that I was having a boy for my first pregnancy and I was obviously wrong. Now I just feel like I can't even trust my intuition. I'll find out soon."

A few days later, Lindsay admitted she underestimated how difficult conceiving can be.

She said: "Trying to conceive can be, like, the most difficult, frustrating, hard, [all] consuming thing. It’s just something that really just takes over your life. And anybody who’s tried to conceive for a long period of time, you understand, like, it’s really, really tough."

Lindsay left 'Dancing with the Stars' earlier this year, after a decade on the hit show.

