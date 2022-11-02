Master P's daughter Tytyana Miller died from fentanyl intoxication.

The rap legend confirmed in May that his daughter had passed away aged 25, and it has now been revealed she died as a result of the synthetic opioid, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Master P took to Instagram on May 29th to confirm the tragic news of his daughter’s death, and he pointed to struggles with mental health and substance abuse.

He wrote: “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana.

“We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support.

“Mental illness and substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel. (sic)"

In July, Master P admitted he felt like his daughter's funeral was his own.

He said: "It's hard. Coming from poverty, you would think that you would outlive your kids and that was the mission.

"I feel like, going to my daughter's funeral, I went to my own funeral."

The 'Grab da Wall' hitmaker - who appeared on 'CBS Morning' to spread awareness about mental illness and substance abuse - was told about Tytyana's death by one of his other daughters.

The father-of-nine - who has eight kids with wife Sonya C, and daughter Cymphonique from a previous relationship - said: "My sympathies go out to everybody who lost a child.

"I said, 'I'm gonna turn my pain into passion and I'm gonna turn it into a purpose because I can’t get my daughter back.'

"I love her and think about her every day, and it took me and my family to go through something that I just can’t stop thinking about but I realise that I have to get out here and help and save other kids."