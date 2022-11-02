Takeoff's record label has condemned the "senseless violence" that led to the rapper's death.

The 28-year-old Migos star was shot at around 2.30 am local time in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (01.11.22) on a balcony outside the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley.

And the 'Walk It Talk It' group's label, Quality Control, is "devastated" by the "monumental loss".

A statement read: "It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother [Kirshnik] Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff.

"Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated."

"Please respect his family and friends and we all continue to process this monumental loss."

Takeoff’s killer is still on the loose at the time of writing, police confirmed.

Houston officers confirmed in a press conference on Tuesday (01.11.22) they are still hunting for the murderer and urged the public to “step up” with more information to help catch the perpetrator.

Sgt Michael Arrington, the lead investigator on the case, said: “We are looking for any information at this time. We know the media has received a lot of phone calls, text messages, tweets, vines, videos. We need all of y’all to send those to us so we can solve this case.

“We want to find justice for this family. They’re going through a lot right now... help us to apprehend and get charges and arrest on the person responsible for the death of Takeoff.”

Page Six reported on Tuesday that police chief Troy Finner added he believes the suspect or suspects were guests at a private party attended by Takeoff at the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley.

He said: “What if this was your brother? What if this was your son? Please step up.”

Sgt Arrington confirmed a disagreement was behind the fatal shooting of Takeoff, but a reason for the row was not provided.

Previous reports said a fight had broken out following a game of dice, with police confirming at least two firearms were used in Takeoff’s killing.

Before the police press conference, footage of the aftermath of the shooting surfaced on TMZ, showing Takeoff’s uncle and his Migos bandmate Quavo trying to tend to the shooting victim, who appeared bloodied on the floor.

Police said 40 to 50 guests had been at a private party when someone opened fire, and when officers arrived, they found a large crowd and a man with a gunshot wound to the head or neck.

Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said two other people were injured and driven to the hospital in private vehicles.