Justin and Hailey Bieber have welcomed a new puppy into their home.

The loved up couple - who already brought pet pooch Oscar into the family in 2018 - revealed the latest adorable addition with a series of photos on social media this week.

In a Halloween themed post, Justin, 28, shared a few professional pictures of himself dressed as the Cookie Monster from 'Sesame Street' and his wife Hailey as a sultry vampire as they cradled their puppies.

The 25-year-old model also shared some photos of Piggy Lou on her own Instagram account.

She wrote alongside one snap: "This is Oscar's new baby sister Piggy Lou Bieber".

The new addition to the family comes a few weeks after the pair celebrated their four year wedding anniversary, having secretly tied the knot in September 2018.

Marking the occasion, Justin wrote: "Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber .. thanks for making me better in every way."

And Hailey added on her own post: "4 years married to you. The most beautiful human I've ever known... love of my life. Thank God for you."

Meanwhile, over summer Hailey admitted she and Justin put in a lot of "effort" to make their marriage work.

She said: "He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to. I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out.

"And I feel like that's because of the effort that's been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work.

"And then I know, eventually, when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work."