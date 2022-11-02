EA plans to release a "major IP" before the end of March 2023.

The gaming giant has teased that a brand new title is on the way before April next year, and it's been suggested it could be the sequel to Respawn's 2019 game 'Jedi: Fallen Order', 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor'.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson said at a recent investors call of its approach to marketing these days: "The nature of marketing in our industry has meaningfully changed in the past five or six years.

"You might remember that when we launched 'Apex Legends', we didn't tell anybody about it until about 48 hours before the community got to play it ... The big shift of course in the recent decade was a move from television [marketing] to digital. We've moved into more targeted digital, and now we've moved into more targeting timing around digital, and so for each franchise, our development teams and marketing teams come together and think through what is the most appropriate time to begin meaningfully communicating with our community about what titles are coming."