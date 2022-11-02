Matthew Perry gets texts telling him how much he's still making from 'Friends'.

The 53-year-old actor - who rose to fame as Chandler Bing in the classic sitcom - has admitted he's still getting residuals from his work on the show, and he explained how he finds out the amount.

Asked whether the paydays are "bountiful" during an appearance on SiriusXM's 'Andy Cohen Live', he quipped: "Well, yesterday I bought Iowa.

"Yeah, they're not bad. And they come as a text, in form of a text. 'You just made this,' And I go, 'Oh, great.' "

The '17 Again' star also opened up about his dating life, insisting he "could not be more single".

Although Matthew has tried his hand at online dating in the past, he has since come off the apps - although he's "not sure" how to meet a potential partner.

He added: "I am off forever. It's not the way to meet people, I don't think. I'm not sure how to meet people, but that's not the way to do it."

Meanwhile, the star has been open about his battle with addiction and road to recovery, having been to rehab 15 times, had multiple surgeries to treat his burst colon and spent around $9 million trying to get sober.

Asked whether he would want a potential partner to also be sober, he said: "That would be good. But it's not a necessity, you know?

"I wouldn't like to be with somebody who drank so much that you couldn't recognise them.

"That would not be good... But I don't have any rules about that."

Matthew previously admitted he didn’t class himself as having a booze problem despite the fact he started drinking every day from the age of 18.

Earlier this week, he told 'Good Morning America': "A lot of people have alcoholism and don’t know that they do. They’re wondering why they drink so much.

"I didn’t know. I had to keep it a secret because I didn’t understand what was going on.

“Certain lines in the big book of Alcoholics Anonymous made me aware."