Elon Musk has sacked Twitter’s board of directors.

The 50-year-old billionaire - whose $44 billion takeover of the social media giant was finalised last week - is the only member serving on the board after he banished Bret Taylor, the ex chairman of the board and Parag Agrawal, the ex CEO.

The Tesla founder made the move - which was made public via a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission - has already hinted at radical changes at the microblogging service such as charging account holders nearly $20 a month to be verified, according to reports.

On Sunday (30.10.2022), Elon revealed the process to get a blue tick - which is usually given to celebrities, politicians, journalists and other personalities - is in the middle of “being revamped”.

In response to a user, he wrote: "The whole verification process is being revamped right now."

On Friday (28.10.2022), the day Elon’s sale was concluded, it was announced that Prince Alwaleed bin Talal of Saudi Arabia was now the second biggest shareholder - with a stake worth $1.9 billion - prompting concern from US lawmakers, such as Senator Chris Murphy, who issued a push for the Committee on Foreign Investment to look into the implications this posed.

The Democrat representing the state of Connecticut tweeted: "We should be concerned that the Saudis, who have a clear interest in repressing political speech and impacting US politics, are now the second-largest owner of a major social media platform.

"There is a clear national security issue at stake and [the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States] should do a review."