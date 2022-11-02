Daniel Radcliffe has praised the kindness of "lovely" Robbie Coltrane.

The 33-year-old actor was just 12 when he was cast in the lead role in the 'Harry Potter' movie series and he has told how his late co-star - who died last month aged 72 - always took the time to ensure the children on set were kept "entertained".

Daniel told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Honestly, just Robbie was incredibly funny, and when you're a young kid on a set you can get bored, and I think Robbie just recognized that we needed to kind of be entertained a little bit, at first.

"He was incredibly funny, with accents, impressions, and just, he was lovely with us."

Meanwhile, Daniel can next be seen in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' portraying a fictionalised version of the parody musician and he admitted he was "genuinely nervous" telling his girlfriend Erin Darke's family about the project because they are such big fans of the singer.

He said: "I probably heard some of his songs when I was a teenager first, but when I really got into it was when I started dating my girlfriend about 10 years ago," he shared. "Her and her whole family are like devoted and obsessed Weird Al fans.

"They haven't seen it yet, so we'll see [how they react].

'But if they like it, then yeah! That'll be great. I got genuinely nervous when I was like, 'Oh, I'm gonna have to tell them I'm playing Weird Al.'"

When news broke that Robbie - who played Rubeus Hagrid in the wizarding saga - had passed away following years of ill health, Daniel was among the first to pay tribute.

He said in a statement: "Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set.

“I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on ‘Prisoner of Azkaban,’ when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up.

“I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed.

“He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”