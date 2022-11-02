SpaceX has launched its Heavy Falcon for the first time in more than three years.

The Elon Musk-founded space exploration operation boosted its most powerful rocket into the sky on Tuesday (01.11.2022) from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to send satellites for the military into the sky at 9.41 local time.

The pad could not be spotted from the ground as it was three miles away however the 27 first-stage engine was audible.

The two side boosters came apart two minutes after it lifted off into the sky, before heading back towards Cape Canaveral and came back to Earth next to each other, seconds apart. The core of the rocket was thrown into the nearby ocean.

As it landed, Elon posted on Twitter: “Sonic BOOMS!!”, along with retweeting some photographs from before the launch.

The rocket - which had cameras attached - captured footage of its journey from the SpaceX head office in the California town of Hawthorne.

Journalist Kate Arkless Grey told Sky News: "One of these would usually be a whole rocket on its own.”

"So this is the 150th and 151st landing they have managed to do successfully. It's just incredible."

The mission represented the Falcon Heavy’s fourth time being launched into space. Its inaugural mission was in 2018 and put another of the 50-year-old billionaire’s ventures - a red Tesla - into outer space. The next two missions launched satellites for Starlink into space.

In December, they intend to go on with their Starship mission in preparation for their attempt to send NASA astronauts into space in the next few years.