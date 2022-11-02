Amazon Prime now includes 100 million songs and ad-free podcasts.

The e-retailer membership scheme - which gives account holders access to quicker delivery and other perks such as Amazon Prime video - has increased the amount of audio-based content available from 2 million songs to 100 million and a number of podcasts “at no additional costs”.

Steve Boom, the vice president of Amazon Music: “When Amazon Music first launched for Prime members, we offered an ad-free catalog of 2 million songs, which was completely unique for music streaming at the time. We continue to innovate on behalf of our customers, and to bring even more entertainment to Prime members, on top of the convenience and value they already enjoy. We can’t wait for members to experience not only a massively expanded catalog of songs, but also the largest selection of ad-free top podcasts anywhere, at no additional cost to their membership.”

Podcasts included in the programme include titles from media brands such as CNN, NPR, ESPN and The New York Times. It also includes the entire of the Wondery catalogue - such as ‘Dr Death’, ‘SmartLess’ and ‘Even the Rich’ - and Amazon Exclusive podcasts such as ‘Baby, This is Keke Palmer’, which is fronted by the ‘Nope’ star herself.

The updated feature also boasts a made over version of the Amazon Music app, and the brand new Podcast Previews, which gives users tasters of different shows, aimed to help people pick something fresh to listen to.

Extra benefits - such as listening to music in Ultra HD and Spatial Audio - are unlocked by bumping yourself up to the Amazon Music Unlimited level.