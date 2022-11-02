Leni Klum was "so excited" to finally attend her mother's legendary Halloween party.

The 18-year-old model has been "begging" Heidi Klum "for years" to be allowed to join her at her annual spooky bash and she was thrilled to have finally been deemed old enough to join in with the festivities at Sake No Hana in New York City earlier this week.

Leni told E! News: "I've been begging my mom for years to come here and I'm literally so excited that I can go inside.

"I'm excited to party and to dance. I want to see her in person."

Leni arrived for the bash in a tight-fitting black outfit as Catwoman, while her famous mother - who is known for her elaborate Halloween garb - donned a worm costume.

But before the models had got ready, Heidi had offered some advice to her daughter.

Leni recalled: "'Have the best day of your life' is what she told me, and I will."

Heidi - whose husband Tom Kaulitz dressed as a fisherman who hooked her worm for the bash - revealed earlier this week her costume had taken "a few months" to put together.

She said: "You know what they say, the early beard catches the worm? I'm the worm!

"[This costume] took a very long time. It took a few months to build this, I had a few fittings."

Heidi revealed there were "a lot of people" involved in not only fitting the outfit, but bringing the idea to life.

She added: "There were a lot of people there. They had to build this piece before. I think that was the hardest thing to do - and then, I guess, to match my face in it.

"I feel very claustrophobic in here."

The star - who admitted she could "only walk very, very slowly" in the full body outfit, which kept her limbs tightly wrapped - admitted she initially wanted to wear a tree costume but her husband Tom wasn't convinced.

She explained: "I just thought of some random thing. Last year, I wanted to be a tree but then he thought that was difficult to do, so I started thinking outside the box."