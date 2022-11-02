Kim Kardashian is "not in touch" with Pete Davidson.

The 42-year-old reality superstar - who was previously married to Kanye West from 2014 until 2021 - was in a relationship with 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete, 28, until earlier this year and the pair are reportedly not in communication, despite rumours that Pete had reached out to Kim over her ex-husband's recent antisemitic comments.

A source told TMZ: "Stories that Pete's been reaching out to Kim in light of Kanye's latest episodes are flat-out false. In fact, the two have not seen each other or been in communication at all lately. Kim and Pete would remain friends if they came face to face, there's no bad blood, but each has their own things going on right now, Kim with her work and kids and Pete with his various movie and TV projects."

However, the outlet went on to allege that that Kim - who has children North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm with 'Stronger' rapper Kanye - is "highly unlikely" to ever reconcile with Pete.

The news comes just weeks after Kaye tweeted that he was "going death con 3 on Jewish people" and 'The Kardashians' star came out to publicly condemn his anti-semitic comment.

While she did not mention her ex-husband by name, she did insist that any kind of hate speech is "inexcusable."

She said: "Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.