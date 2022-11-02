Imelda Staunton was "inconsolable" when Queen Elizabeth died.

The 66-year-old star is the latest actress to take on the role of the late monarch - who died in September at the age of 96 following a record-breaking 70-year reign - in Netflix megahit 'The Crown' and explained that she was "very grateful" that the series took a pause in filming out of respect.

She said: "Everyone was extremely sad and I know I was very inconsolable that evening. My reaction surprised me. Of course, I would feel something. But having lived with her very closely for two years, it felt strange. Like I say, the production did stop and then at the schedule we were on, I was off for 10 days. And I was very grateful for that time off to sort of settle back down."

The 'Harry Potter' actress - who follows on from Olivia Colman and Claire Foy in the role of Queen Elizabeth - went on to add that the monarch's passing was a "great sadness" for the entire crew, who had been working on the biographical drama series since its inception in 2015, explaining that creator Peter Morgan - whose 2013 stage play 'The Audience' served as inspiration for 'The Crown' - has "such respect" for the royal world.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "I feel for the crew who had been working on it from day one . I think there was a great sense of sadness, no doubt. I think [Peter's] love letter to the Queen started a long time ago… I think it's gone on a long time. So, it's obvious that he is very passionate about this family. So, I think he has such respect for this world."