Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's children have "adjusted' to life" as a blended family.

The 52-year-old pop star - who is mother to 14-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian from her former marriage to Marc Anthony while Ben has Violet, 16, Seraphina and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner - tied the knot with the 'The Tender Bar' actor in July and now a source has claimed that the blended family is "happier than ever."

A source said: "Jen and Ben are essentially inseparable and feel like getting married was one of the best things they've ever done. They are over the moon in love. They are happier than ever, as are their families. Everyone is adjusted and getting along very well. They feel very unified. They're really focused on settling down as a big family and making sure that everyone is continually comfortable and happy."

The insider went on to add that the 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker and Ben - who were initially engaged in the early 2000s before splitting up and reconciling almost two deacdes later in 2020 - are "looking forward to making memories" together over the upcoming Christmas period and claimed that even Jennifer Garner is "supportive" of the situation.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "They're looking forward to making more memories together this holiday season, traveling, and keeping things low-key. Jen Garner is supportive and just wants her kids to be happy."

Last month, it was alleged that '13 Going on 30' actress Jennifer Garner - who is now dating businessman John Miller - was "really happy" for her ex-husband following his marriage to J. Lo.

At the time, a source said: "Jennifer is happy for Ben and likes that he is so happy. She wishes him nothing but the best and has moved on and is happy in her own relationship. There is no bad blood."