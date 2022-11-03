Khloe Kardashian is "ready to meet" Maralee Nichols.

The 38-year-old reality star split from NBA star Tristan Thompson - with whom she has four-year-old daughter True and a four-month old son they welcomed via surrogate - earlier this year after it was revealed that he had fathered a child with fitness instructor Maralee, 31, in 2021 and reportedly believes that it is "important" for the half-siblings to be close.

A source said: "Khloe knows firsthand how very important it is to have a close relationship with your siblings and she would never want to deny her children this. For True and her son to get to know their other siblings, Khloe knows that she first has to get to know Maralee, as she already has a friendly repertoire with Jordan. She has been putting this off and putting this off, but she is ready to meet Maralee and ready for her kids to meet their brother. She thinks that it would be wonderful for True and True’s baby brother to have a play date with Theo."

The insider went on to allege that Tristan has been trying to stop any potential meeting between the pair and although 'The Kardashians' star - who tied the knot with Lamar Odom 2009 before splitting from him and embarking on an on/off relationship with Tristan - has "dropped the idea" for now, it is something she continues to consider.

A source told Hollywood Life: "Tristan has been trying to get this to not happen for months now and so Khloe has just kind of dropped it. But it is something that she has been thinking about a lot because their children are going to grow up very fast and she doesn’t want to miss the chance."