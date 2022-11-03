Kanye West has reportedly "paid a settlement" to a former employee who alleged that he had "praised" Adolf Hitler.

The 45-year-old rap star - who caused controversy last month when he tweeted that he was about to "go death con 3" on Jewish people - is said to have admired the late Nazi party leader who instigated the murder of six million Jews through the Holocaust from 1939 until 1945.

However, the 'Stronger' rapper - who was previously married to reality superstar Kim Kardashian, 42, and has children North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four and Psalm, four, with her - has now reportedly paid off the former employee for an undisclosed amount, according to documents obtained by NBC News.

The outlet went on to allege that six others who have worked with Kanye- who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 - had also "heard him mention conspiracy theories about Jewish people or praise Hitler."

Conceptual artist Ryder Ripps worked with Ye on a sporadic basis from 2014 until 2018 and claimed that even though he had "pushed back" on the comments at the time, the words "“didn’t seem that dangerous.”

He added: "But this is dangerous, and disgusting, and actually violent. With this pattern that’s happening and with the doubling and tripling down of all this, it’s pretty obvious that this is some kind of disgusting, hate-filled, strange Nazi obsession."

It comes just days after the former employee himself - who chose to remain anonymous for the comments - claimed that Kanye thought it was "incredible" that Hitler had managed to "accumulate so much power" and do "great things."

They said: "He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people."