Khloe Kardashian left peeved after Tristan Thompson tried to pay for True's birthday party

Khloe Kardashian was left peeved after Tristan Thompson tried to pay for their daughter True's fourth birthday party.

The Good American co-founder, 38, was not willing to allow her unfaithful ex to foot the bill for their little girl's party in April after she poured all of her hard-earned cash and time into the extravagant bash herself.

She said in a confessional on this week's 'The Kardashians': "I cannot believe that True is turning 4. I'm entrusted in raising her and I take that role so seriously. I have an opportunity to shape her into an incredible young woman and I'm not gonna take that job lightly. I'm gonna do the best job I can do."

At the party, momager Kris Jenner tells Khloe that Tristan "privately went ahead and took care of the whole party."

And the mother-of-two - who also has a three-month-old son with the NBA player, who was born via surrogate - was not impressed.

She told her mom: "No, he's not taking care of the whole party.

"That's nice, but I won't let that happen."

Kris then said he was "so excited to do it", to which Khloe replied: "And I'm so excited that I could do it all by myself."

She insisted: "That's very nice, but I won't let him do that."

In another confessional, she added: "I work really hard to do elaborate things for True and I don't need anyone's help."

Tristan, 31, fathered a child with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols in 2021, despite knowing he had a son on the way with Khloe.

The newborn - whose name is unknown at this time - was born on July 28.

