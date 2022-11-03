Khloe Kardashian was left peeved after Tristan Thompson tried to pay for their daughter True's fourth birthday party.

The Good American co-founder, 38, was not willing to allow her unfaithful ex to foot the bill for their little girl's party in April after she poured all of her hard-earned cash and time into the extravagant bash herself.

She said in a confessional on this week's 'The Kardashians': "I cannot believe that True is turning 4. I'm entrusted in raising her and I take that role so seriously. I have an opportunity to shape her into an incredible young woman and I'm not gonna take that job lightly. I'm gonna do the best job I can do."

At the party, momager Kris Jenner tells Khloe that Tristan "privately went ahead and took care of the whole party."

And the mother-of-two - who also has a three-month-old son with the NBA player, who was born via surrogate - was not impressed.

She told her mom: "No, he's not taking care of the whole party.

"That's nice, but I won't let that happen."

Kris then said he was "so excited to do it", to which Khloe replied: "And I'm so excited that I could do it all by myself."

She insisted: "That's very nice, but I won't let him do that."

In another confessional, she added: "I work really hard to do elaborate things for True and I don't need anyone's help."

Tristan, 31, fathered a child with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols in 2021, despite knowing he had a son on the way with Khloe.

The newborn - whose name is unknown at this time - was born on July 28.