Anne Hathaway admits a ' The Devil Wears Prada' sequel is "tempting" - but unlikely.

Despite there being another book, 'Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns', released in 2013, seven years after the comedy-drama flick's release, the Hollywood star doesn't believe a follow-up could be made today.

Appearing on 'The View' this week, she said: "I don't know if there can be [a sequel movie].

"I just think that movie was in a different era, you know? Now, everything's gone so digital, and that movie centered around the concept of producing a physical thing. It's just very different now."

Anne would love to see where her character Andy and Emily (Emily Blunt) would be now, the assistants to Meryl Streep's hellish magazine editor alter ego Miranda.

She continued: "Although, it is tempting to think about Andy and Emily needing to get Miranda her coffee and she's somewhere in Europe. And then along the way they pick up Stanley Tucci [Nigel] in Italy, who's at a restaurant. It's tempting, but I don't think it's gonna happen."

The 39-year-old star could, however, see it being rebooted with a new cast.

She suggested: "But they could relaunch it. They could find new people and do it. Do you think they'd let us do that?"