Julie Bowen fell in love with a gay woman who didn’t like her “in that way”.

Opening up about her sexuality, the mum-of-three ‘Modern Family’ actress, 52, added she identifies as straight despite being once interested in a female.

She told Becca Tilley, 34, on the latest episode of her ‘Quitters’ podcast, released on 1 November: “I’m straight. I’ve always been straight. I was in love with a woman for a while but she didn’t love me back.

“She liked women, but she didn’t like me in that way.

“It never really took off so I never really had to challenge my concept of my sexuality.”

Julie – who shares sons Oliver, 15, and 13-year-old twins John and Gus with her ex-husband Scott Phillips – added to the former ‘The Bachelor’ competitor about keeping sexuality private: “I hope people don’t always have to come out. What you do with your body should not be the first thing we know about people, or care about – that’s your business.

Becca responded she has “never thought about a label” when it came to defining her sexuality.

Julie said in January on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ she has “retired” from dating and is “very single” – though admitted she would come out of retirement for Harry Styles.

Guest host Adam DeVine said while mentioning Julie was at the former One Direction singer’s ‘Fine Line’ tour in 2021: “Word on the street is that you have a little bit of a crush, girl.”

Julie replied: “You’re asking me if I’d come out of (dating) retirement for Harry Styles? Oh, hell yeah. Him? Look at him!”

Julie added during the show’s ‘Five Second Rule’ game her three celebrity crushes were Harry, 28, Timothée Chalamet, 26, and guest host Adam DeVine, 38.

The actress’ marriage to real estate developer Scott lasted 13 years before they split, with Julie ending her divorce filing in February 2018, before it was finalised in September that year.