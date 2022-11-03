Kim and Khloe Kardashian feared the jury would "hate them" and side with Blac Chyna in their defamation trial.

The Kardashians were accused by the 34-year-old model of the offence – which she alleged resulted in the cancellation of E! series 'Rob and Chyna' in 2016 – and was seeking $108 million in damages from the billion-dollar family.

But a judge ruled in May no monetary damages should be awarded, ending the trial in the Kardashians’ favour after five years of proceedings.

While the siblings knew they had not done anything wrong, it didn't stop them from fearing the worst.

In a confessional on this week's 'The Kardashians', filmed at the time of the trial, Kim, 42, admitted: "I definitely am really nervous because I know, in a lot of the justice reform work that I'm in, is that when a jury's involved, there's no telling how people will side. Even if you have the truth on your side, and you believe in your team, you have no idea what the outcome is gonna be."

The family's attorney Michael Rhodes advised them to keep "straight-faced [and] treat it seriously".

Khloe, 38, told her sisters: "She's suing us for over $100 million, and we're leaving our fate in the hands of 12 random people. What if they hate us?"

The eldest Kardashian sister, Kourtney, 43, found it hilarious Khloe thought there were people that would hate them.

She laughed: "No one hates us, Khloe. Hopefully they find people who just don't know who we are."

Khloe was stressed as Blac Chyna's daughter, Dream was staying at her house at the time.

The reality star said: "Facts are facts — right is right, wrong is wrong. I'm not worried about something I've done. I'm just saying it's gonna be stressful and annoying, and while she's suing us, Dream's at my house."