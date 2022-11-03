Jimmy Fallon is taking his ‘Almost Famous’ role to Broadway.

Cameron Crowe – the director of the 2000 music journalism movie starring Kate Hudson, Patrick Fugit, Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand and Jason Lee – invited ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’ host to reprise his role as Stillwater's band manager Dennie Hope when appearing on the NBC talk show in 2019, and it has now been confirmed the presenter will take on the stage job.

The 65-year-old director told Deadline: “In the spirit of the musical and the cast being our ‘band,’ we love the idea of our favourites and future favourites dropping into ‘jam.’ The whole thing began with Jimmy — as the link between the two (film and musical) casts.”

While talking to the ‘Fast Times At Ridgemont High’ director on his show on Tuesday (02.11.22), Jimmy, 48, told the audience: “My first big movie role ever was in ‘Almost Famous’. No big deal.”

Cameron gave insight into how the movie – which follows teenage music journalist Billy Miller trying to profile an up and coming band in the the 70s for Rolling Stone magazine – came to the Great White Way as it had the biggest “fan talk” of his many projects.

He said: “My friend Lia Vollack is a huge music fan, and she kind of turned into a Broadway producer of renown. “And she said to me, ‘You know, I can make this fun for you. And ‘Almost Famous’ is the one thing, I think I’ve been involved with that had the most recurring fan talk, and people would always want to talk about the feeling the movie gave them.’ And I thought, ‘You know if we can get that feeling on a live stage that’s almost like the 1973 world the movie is based on.’”

During their chat about the musical – which opens on Thursday (03.11.22) at the Bernard B Jacobs Theatre after being devised by Cameron and Tom Kitt – the ‘Jerry Maguire’ director revealed he had updated Jimmy’s part to be “worthy” of the former ‘Saturday Night Live’ star.

Cameron said: “I rewrote the scene for an advanced Jimmy fever. I really wanted to get a scene worthy of you.”