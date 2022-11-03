Jennifer Lawrence has dropped out of 'Bad Blood'.

The 32-year-old actress had been due to play the Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes but decided to exit the role after watching Amanda Seyfried's Emmy-winning portrayal in the miniseries 'The Dropout'.

The news was announced on Twitter by The New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan on Wednesday (02.11.22) after he interviewed the 'Hunger Games' star.

He wrote on the social media platform: "Jennifer Lawrence will no longer star as Elizabeth Holmes in Adam McKay's 'BAD BLOOD', she told me.

"She came to that conclusion after watching Amanda Seyfried play Holmes in 'The Dropout': "I thought she was terrific. I was like, 'Yeah, we don't need to redo that.' She did it."

Lawrence had been due to star in and produce with McKay writing and directing. The pair previously worked together on the film 'Don't Look Up'.

The feature is based on journalist John Carreyrou's 2018 book 'Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup' and charts how Holmes built Theranos before her success unravelled.

Holmes was convicted of fraud in 2018 and was found guilty earlier this year of three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

She faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for each count of fraud.

Meanwhile, Jennifer has confirmed that she is to star in the film 'Die, My Love'.

The movie is an intimate portrayal of a woman in rural France who is driven to insanity amid marriage and motherhood.

Lynne Ramsay is directing the movie and Martin Scorsese will produce the project. It is based on the book of the same name by Ariana Harwicz.