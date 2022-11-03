Jo Wood quipped that she was asked to walk the catwalk during London Fashion Week because her friends felt "sorry for the old bird".

The 66-year-old former model - who is the ex-wife of Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood - turned heads when she strutted down the runway in the sustainable brand VIN + OMI's show in a sheer gown with her underwear on display in September.

Jo is invited every year but finally gave in this summer.

Speaking to the MailOnline, she said: "My friends, they do a sustainable fashion show and because I believe in everything they do, they use plastic to make material and stuff like that.

And they always ask me, I think they just feel sorry for me. So they ask me again and again. The old bird. Let's get the old bird back in.

"I love to do that. It's great. I do that because it's very important to do something that you believe in."

Meanwhile, Jo recently admitted moving to the country lessened the pressure she feels to have Botox.

She said: "It doesn't seem as important as when I was in London and going to events all the time."

However, she hasn't ruled out all work entirely, adding: "I need to go and have my little dark marks taken off my face."

Jo was previously left unable to smile for "six weeks" following a course of Botox injections.

She said: "I had it injected around my eyes 12 or 14 years ago. I then went out clubbing, jumping around to the music, and the next day my face had dropped down one side and I couldn't smile for six weeks. That really put me off.

"Women are using it when they're far too young - I don't think it should be used at all, really. If women put it in their faces at a young age what's going to happen to their faces when they get older? I know so many people who have had Botox or fillers, and I don't think it's a good idea for young girls to mess with themselves."

Jo now aims to stay looking youthful through a combination of exercise and an organic diet but she wasn't always so careful about what she put into her body and had a huge appetite for McDonald's burgers.

She said: "For me, definitely, health awareness grows with maturity.

"My grandkids know never to ask for anything un-organic in my house - Granny only has organic chocolate.

"I was so obsessed with organic food that Keith [Richards] said to me one day, 'The trouble with you, Jo, is that you are addicted to it. Men are a pain but he did say it with a twinkle.

"But once I started on my organic journey the Stones were quite receptive to it. I'm pretty sure that Mick [Jagger] and Charlie [Watts] are still that way. I know Keith is because his wife Patti cooks for him - and she's right there with me on it!

"I had bad eating habits at one time - I used to love a McDonald's but I haven't had a McDonald's since about 1991."