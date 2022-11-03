Christine Quinn always strives for the "flawless" Barbie "aesthetic".

The 33-year-old star - who is best known for appearing on 'Selling Sunset' - admits she has to look like the Mattel doll no matter the occasion.

She told Allure: "Absolutely. It's always some variation of a Barbie, you know, whether it's golf Barbie, or it’s Sharon Stone Barbie, whatever Barbie it may be at that point in time. It has just this flawless aesthetic that I always strive to."

However, maintaining her Barbie blonde locks hasn't always been easy, with Christine admitting to having a "love-hate relationship" with her bleached hair.

She said: "I have such a love-hate relationship with my blonde hair. I've been bleaching my hair for years, since I was probably 14 or 15. I'm already naturally light, probably like a shade three. But I've been dying my hair forever. And with that comes damage."

When it comes to ageing, the businesswoman admitted she is thankful for "Botox and fillers", and revealed one skincare hack she has tried is yellow light therapy, which is non-invasive and helps leave skin glowing and radiant.

She said: "Unfortunately, I can't do anything about it [ageing], but thank God for Botox and fillers. I was actually in France at a dinner with Julia Hobbs from Vogue, who has the most beautiful glass skin I've ever seen. And I was like, ‘Tell me everything.’ And she's like, ‘I do yellow light therapy three times a week.’ I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, on it.’ So I immediately went on Amazon. I got this light that I made sure has yellow therapy. And I'll try to do that when I'm home."