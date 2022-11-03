A third of Brits refuse to post photos to social media if they don't like their appearance in it, according to a survey.

A research by the digital photo store MyFujifilm found that 30 per cent of people living in the UK would never share a snap to their socials if they felt they appeared unattractive in it. They also discovered that the average person does eight takes to get the best possible photo to go on their timeline.

According to their findings, men are more fussy - as they need nine goes to get the best possible image - and got 14 million people to confess their online presence doesn’t represent their realities as they won’t share images with background mess or are ruled by anxieties about judgement from their followers.

To combat the issues - such as not sharing photos from special occasions or sneakily deleting photos due to feeling self conscious - MyFujifilm have teamed with ‘The X Factor’ winner Alexandra Burke to launch their ‘A Million Moments’ contest. To take part, people need to post a imperfect photo on with #amillionmoments and #myfujifilm to be with a chance of snagging either a £50 gift card, a weekend break or a family photoshoot to be the face of the campaign.

The 34-year-old singer said: “If we are all honest, I think we all worry too much about the photographs we post on social media? People talk about the ‘perfect’ image, but I’ve always found myself asking what the word actually means, does perfection really exist and who decides this?

“Sometimes the background is too messy, or the angle is wrong; you might be having a bad day and don’t feel yourself, or your friend or loved one in the picture won’t give you approval. Yet funnily enough when I look back at pictures, months or even years later, it is those fun and caught off-guard photos, that perhaps have never been seen, that I treasure and make me smile the most!

“I’m really happy that myFUJIFILM have launched this campaign to try and encourage us all to celebrate the imperfect, everyday moments that we capture. Let’s stop overthinking everything and live in the moment. My only tip to you all is to always use a flash!”.