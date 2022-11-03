Imran Khan shot in 'assassination attempt'

Imran Khan has been shot in an apparent "assassination attempt".

The former Prime Minister of Pakistan was said to have been hit in the leg during a march with his supporters, local news outlets have reported.

Unidentified shooters opened fire on the ex-cricketer's car as it passed through Wazirabad, and Pakistani news channel ARY has shared footage appearing to show him being carried through a crowd by attendants with a bandage tied around his leg.

A senior aide said: "This was an attempt to kill him, to assassinate him."

Sky News reporter Cordelia Lynch was on the scene, having just interviewed Khan - who is six days into a protest march from Lahore to Islamabad as part of a campaign to bring early elections to the country after being ousted from power in April - and said there was a sudden "commotion" after she had finished interviewing him about threats of violence during his trek.

She said: "The injured were taken into an ambulance... a lot of panic... people rushing. No one could quite work out what was happening.

"Then Imran Khan emerged. He had been shot, I understand, in the left leg.

"In fact, our producer here, Mohammed, was able to see that. He was very close to Imran Khan as he emerged.

"He was taken away... a doctor, who was close by, treated three patients.

"This was the worst case scenario - what so many people were concerned about was that this peaceful protest had the potential to turn violent."

Farrukh Habib, of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, said: “Imran Khan is injured, may Allah protect him, the whole nation should pray for the life of Imran Khan.”

A spokesperson for the party said the 70-year-old politician was "safe" and a suspect has been arrested, while leader Asad Umar said Khan is in a "stable" condition.

The former finance minister said: "He is stable. The bullet hit his leg. He is being shifted to a hospital in Lahore."

