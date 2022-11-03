EA and Marvel Entertainment have agreed to release “at least three” games.

The two companies have joined forces for a series of games, the first being the “all-new single-player, third-person, action-adventure” Iron Man title, which the gaming giant confirmed is in "early development" in September.

A blog post read: “Developed in collaboration with Marvel Games, the game will feature an original narrative that taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channelling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark, and enabling players to feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man."

Olivier Proulx is leading development of the 'Iron Man' game and said: “It’s an honour and privilege to have the opportunity to make a video game based on one of the most iconic superheroes in entertainment today.

“We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh.

“We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team.”

Robert Downey Jr. has portrayed the titular superhero aka Tony Stark on the big screen since 2008's 'Iron Man'.

A 'Black Panther' game was also recently rumoured to be in development.